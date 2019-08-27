App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares in green for 3rd day in a row, surge 11%



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) surged over 11 percent on August 27 and looked on course to extend their gains into the third consecutive session.

In a BSE filing on August 26, the company said it has appointed KK Mankeshwar as its new statutory auditor.

Besides, it said its other auditor—Mumbai-based Chaturvedi and Shah LLP—resigned after auditor Deloitte Haskins quit due to unsatisfactory responses from the company to their queries related to fund deployment during 2018-19.

The company's 35th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Financial Express reported that Catalyst Trusteeship (CTL), the debenture trustee for retail and institutional bond investors, including some gratuity and pension funds, of DHFL, is considering giving debenture holders further time to send in their consent on acceding to the inter-creditor agreement. Catalyst is a trustee for between 86,000 and 87,000 bondholders of DHFL. Debenture holders had been given time till August 26 to send in their consent forms.

Shares of DHFL traded 8.87 percent higher at Rs 49.70 around 1145 hours on BSE.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:21 pm

Loading...
