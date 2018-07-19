App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares fall nearly 2% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in April-June quarter

Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam has sold 13,34,736 equity shares during the quarter, bringing the stake down to 86,65,264 from 1,00,00,000 earlier, as of June 2018.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation share price declined as much as 1.7 percent in morning on Thursday after big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in the company.

The ace investor has cut shareholding in the housing finance company to 2.76 percent in April-June quarter, from 3.19 percent in January-March quarter.

Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam has sold 13,34,736 equity shares during the quarter, bringing the stake down to 86,65,264 shares from 1,00,00,000 shares earlier, as of June 2018.

In September quarter of 2015, Jhunjhunwala shares turned double to 1 crore shares from 50 shares earlier after the bonus share issue in the proportion of one share for every one share held.

The stock price gained 5 percent this year on top of 139 rally seen in the previous year.

At 10:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 612.85, down Rs 7.70, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation #DHFL

