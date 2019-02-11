DHFL shares fall 6% on buzz of I-T notice to probe ‘suspicious transactions’

Shares of Dewan Housing fell nearly 6 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to buzz of I-T department notice to the firm.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the income tax department sent a notice to DHFL under Section 131 of I-T Act. Further, the company has been asked to furnish books of accounts.

The report also stated that the Mumbai Division of I-T department has asked DHFL to explain suspicious transaction.

An I-T official told the channel that it has identified several suspicious transactions which need explanation.

At 11:16 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 104.45, down Rs 4.35, or 4.00 percent.