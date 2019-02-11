App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares fall 6% on buzz of I-T notice to probe ‘suspicious transactions’

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the income tax department sent a notice to DHFL under Section 131 of I-T Act. Further, the company has been asked to furnish books of accounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing fell nearly 6 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to buzz of I-T department notice to the firm.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the income tax department sent a notice to DHFL under Section 131 of I-T Act. Further, the company has been asked to furnish books of accounts.

The report also stated that the Mumbai Division of I-T department has asked DHFL to explain suspicious transaction.

An I-T official told the channel that it has identified several suspicious transactions which need explanation.

At 11:16 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 104.45, down Rs 4.35, or 4.00 percent.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.