DHFL shares crack 8% after company reports fresh default

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged nearly 8 percent intraday on August 20, a day after the company said it defaulted on financial repayment obligations.

The company said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

The defaults are related to three cases with regard to interest payment on non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (CPs), the company said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL defaulted on Rs 46.92 crore towards interest amount on secured NCDs (9.92 percent and 9.40 per cent/10 year tenor); on NCDs issued through a public issue for multiple tenors of amount involving the interest of Rs 363.77 crore and the principal amount of Rs 1,059.91 crore. A default of Rs 100 crore occurred on CPs as well.

At 1220 hours, DHFL was quoting at Rs 45.60, down 3.45 or 7.03 percent on BSE.