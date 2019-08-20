App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares crack 8% after company reports fresh default

The defaults are related to three cases with regard to interest payment on non-convertible debentures and commercial papers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged nearly 8 percent intraday on August 20, a day after the company said it defaulted on financial repayment obligations.

The company said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

The defaults are related to three cases with regard to interest payment on non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (CPs), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close

DHFL defaulted on Rs 46.92 crore towards interest amount on secured NCDs (9.92 percent and 9.40 per cent/10 year tenor); on NCDs issued through a public issue for multiple tenors of amount involving the interest of Rs 363.77 crore and the principal amount of Rs 1,059.91 crore. A default of Rs 100 crore occurred on CPs as well.

related news

At 1220 hours, DHFL was quoting at Rs 45.60, down 3.45 or 7.03 percent on BSE.

On August 19, the stock had gained 6.86 percent to end at Rs 49.05 after media reports suggested that the lenders of the company agreed to work on a resolution plan which includes converting part loans to equity.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.