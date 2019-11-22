DHFL share price locked in 5% upper circuit amid report of Adani Group showing interest to acquire co

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit on November 22 after a media report indicated that Adani Group had shown interest to acquire the company.

The stock was quoting at Rs 22.20 on the BSE at 14:33 hours IST.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Adani Group could be a strong contender to take over the non-banking finance company.

While Apollo i.e. AION and Piramal were always interested in the retail loan book of DHFL, bankers has told CNBC-TV18 that Adani is the only buyer interested in the entire piece.

Sources also confirmed to the business channel that the Adani Group had shown interest even a few months ago in both the wholesale and the retail businesses.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator in the resolution process of DHFL.

Rajiv Lall, the non-executive chairman of IDFC First Bank, NS Kannan, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and NS Venkatesh, the CEO of Association of Mutual Funds in India, have been named as the members of the committee.

On November 20, RBI appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the administrator after the banking regulator had superseded DHFL's board of directors under section 45 IE 5(a) of the RBI Act 1934.

The new norms for the resolution of financial entities under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) also allows the regulator to appoint a committee of advisors to advise the Administrator in the operations of the troubled entity during the resolution process.

DHFL's troubles began in June when it first defaulted on its payments. Lenders to DHFL signed the Inter-creditor agreement as per regulatory norms but the resolution plan devised by them never took off due to non-participation of DHFL's other creditors like mutual funds, fixed deposit holders and bondholders.