you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL share price falls 3% after RBI-appointed administrator met creditor committee

The administrator, R Subramaniakumar, met the committee of creditors for the first meeting after the stressed financier was admitted for insolvency proceedings on December 2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DHFL scam case: Serious Fraud Investigation Office is investing the alleged financial irregularities at the mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) after finding instances of possible fund diversions. The company came under scanner after allegations that the company had siphoned Rs 31,000 crore worth bank loans through layers of shell entities. (File image)
DHFL scam case: Serious Fraud Investigation Office is investing the alleged financial irregularities at the mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) after finding instances of possible fund diversions. The company came under scanner after allegations that the company had siphoned Rs 31,000 crore worth bank loans through layers of shell entities. (File image)
 
 
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) declined over 3 percent in early trade on December 31 after the RBI-appointed administrator met the committee of creditors (CoC) of DHFL and discussed its resolution plan.

A report from PTI said, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 met the committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and discussed the resolution plan for the crippled lender and the Rs 87,905.6 crore worth of claims received from banks, employees and bondholders.

The administrator, R Subramaniakumar, met the committee of creditors for the first meeting after the stressed financier was admitted for insolvency proceedings on December 2.

On December 4, the administrator in a public announcement had asked all its creditors including fixed depositors to file their claims by December 17.

As per PTI, the latest available data shows the company received Rs 86,892.30 crore from financial creditors including lenders, bondholders and NABARD among others.

Shares of DHFL traded 1.15 percent down at Rs 17.15 on BSE around 09:40 hours IST.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 09:54 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL #markets #stocks

