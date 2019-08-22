App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL plummets 8% as lenders eye 51% stake in troubled NBFC

Lenders to DHFL may take over the troubled housing finance company as a temporary measure if the consortium fails to find new investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) fell over 8 percent intraday on August 22 amid reports that lenders of the troubled NBFC are eyeing a 51 percent stake in the company by converting a part of debt into equity.

Lenders to DHFL may take over the troubled housing finance company (HFC) as a temporary measure if the consortium fails to find new investors. However, the resolution plan would also require the approval of all regulators in order to materialize.

The scrip has been under pressure lately. On August 19, the company reported a financial repayment default worth Rs 1,571 crore regarding the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

Close

Reacting to the news, the stock has been trading in the red for two straight sessions.

related news

DHFL owes Rs 80,000 crore to banks, mutual funds, insurers and pension funds. As per norms laid down by the banking regulator, lenders are required to sign an Inter-creditor Agreement (ICA) to finalize a resolution process. But the involvement of entities other than banks, in this case, has complicated the process.

Meanwhile, Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), the parent of cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), is selling its loan distribution business Andromeda Sales and Distribution Pvt. Ltd to London-based metal trading firm, Metdist Group of companies for close to Rs 150 crore, Mint reported, citing sources.

The sale of Andromeda is part of WGC’s attempts to raise capital to meet debt obligations at the group’s flagship company DHFL.

At 1209 hrs, DHFL was quoting Rs 42.35, down 7.13 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.