App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL nosedives for fifth straight day; stock down 24%

The mortgage firm appointed a Chartered Accountant firm to examine allegations made by portal Cobrapost that the NBFC through shell companies has siphoned out Rs 31,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) continued to face heavy selling pressure for the fifth straight session Friday, and fell further by nearly 24 percent, amid a string of negative news surrounding the firm.

It touched a 52-week low of Rs 103.35. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 134.80 and an intraday low of Rs 103.35.

The mortgage firm appointed a Chartered Accountant firm to examine allegations made by portal Cobrapost that the NBFC through shell companies has siphoned out Rs 31,000 crore.

The corporate affairs ministry has started inquiring into allegations of DHFL diverting Rs 31,000-crore loans and would seek more information from the housing finance firm, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, DHFL has termed the report as mischievous with a mala fide intention.

Housing finance company DHFL on January 25, reported a 36.7 percent decline in net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

At 14:36 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 106.75, down Rs 29.10, or 21.42 percent, on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.