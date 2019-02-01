DHFL nosedives for fifth straight day; stock down 24%

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) continued to face heavy selling pressure for the fifth straight session Friday, and fell further by nearly 24 percent, amid a string of negative news surrounding the firm.

It touched a 52-week low of Rs 103.35. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 134.80 and an intraday low of Rs 103.35.

The mortgage firm appointed a Chartered Accountant firm to examine allegations made by portal Cobrapost that the NBFC through shell companies has siphoned out Rs 31,000 crore.

The corporate affairs ministry has started inquiring into allegations of DHFL diverting Rs 31,000-crore loans and would seek more information from the housing finance firm, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, DHFL has termed the report as mischievous with a mala fide intention.

Housing finance company DHFL on January 25, reported a 36.7 percent decline in net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

At 14:36 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 106.75, down Rs 29.10, or 21.42 percent, on the BSE.