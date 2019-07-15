DHFL locked at 10% lower circuit after a loss of Rs 2,224 cr in Q4

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) shares were locked at 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 61.65 on July 15 after posting a loss for first time since inception and warning about its survival.

There were pending sell orders of 6,49,477 shares, with no buyers available on the BSE at 0920 hours IST. The stock has lost nearly 90 percent of its value in the last one year.

The housing finance company posted a loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, against a profit of Rs 314 crore in the December quarter and Rs 134 crore in the June quarter of last year.

"In the backdrop of a significant slowdown in disbursement and loan growth after September 2018, the financials of the company have been quite strained for the quarter impacting the overall performance of the year," Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director said in a BSE filing.

Due to the additional provisioning of Rs 3,280 crore (including net loss on fair value), the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the quarter and a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore for the whole year (as against a profit of Rs 1,240 crore in previous year), he added.

The company also warned that its financial situation was so grim that it may not survive.

The company on July 13 said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with minimal/virtually no disbursements."

"These developments may raise a significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern," it said in notes accompanying results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, signed by Chairman and Managing Director Kapil Wadhawan.

Asset quality also worsened during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased significantly to 2.74 percent, as against 1.12 percent in previous quarter and 0.96 percent in March quarter 2018.

The housing finance company said it is in an advanced stage of submitting its resolution process under the inter-creditor agreement as entered into by banks. "As already announced, the inter-creditor agreement will examine and firm up the terms of the resolution process by July 25, 2019 and make it operational before September 25, 2019."

In addition, the company defaulted on interest payment of Rs 28.41 crore and Rs 19.59 crore due on July 8 and July 6, respectively.