Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL gains 3% as it announces stake sale in DHFL Pramerica

DPAM is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between DHFL and US-based Prudential Financial.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose 3.5 percent in early trade after the company said it is selling its entire stake in DHFL Pramerica Aset Managers (DPAM) to Prudential Financial.

DPAM is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) formed in 2014 between DHFL and US-based Prudential Financial.

Also read: Pramerica to acquire DHFL’s stake in DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers

The stock gained as much as 5.2 percent, quoting at Rs 225.00.

DHFL signed the divestment agreement with PGLH of Delaware, a unit of Prudential Financial.

At 10:06 hours, DHFL was quoting at Rs 222.00, up 3.79 percent.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:30 am

