DHFL erases morning gains to plunge 27% amid liquidity fears

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) erased early gains and tumbled 27 percent on Tuesday amid fears of a liquidity crisis which continued to haunt sentiments. .

Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.

Housing finance company DHFL Monday had asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.

"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.

Shares of the company have been in limelight ever since it fell over 50 percent in one session on September 21, 2018. Rumours had started doing the rounds that it may have defaulted on one of its debt payments.

The reason for this rumour: DSP Mutual Fund had sold short term DHFL paper at a significant discount. Dealers with domestic banks said the fund house sold DHFL's 1-year commercial paper, due to mature in June next year, at a yield of around 11 percent.

This sparked concerns about DHFL's ability to raise money from the market at a feasible rate. For one, DSP was finding it quite challenging to find takers for the instrument, even at 11 percent. If a fund house is forced to sell 1-year commercial paper at 11 percent, there is apparent that no one is willing to buy it.

As a result, investors' outlook on DHFL's stock weakened and they started selling its shares in panic, pulling it down by over 55 percent intraday.

Doubts about DHFL eventually spread to other housing finance companies and later to other non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Stocks of Indiabulls Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance were also down by over 20 percent and 15 percent, respectively, at one point. Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too took a hit.