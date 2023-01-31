 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharni Capital Services listed on BSE SME platform

Jan 31, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Dharni Capital Services Ltd becomes the 414th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release.

BSE

Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Tuesday announced the listing of Dharni Capital Services Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 414.

So far, the 413 companies listed on the BSE SME platform raised Rs 4,580 crore from the market and the total market capitalisation of these companies as on January 30th, 2023 is Rs 64,000 crore.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

