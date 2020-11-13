Dhanteras 2020: Stay invested even though gold prices are up 30%

In the international market, gold surged to record-high levels this year as the virus outbreak forced countries to impose strict restrictions to limit the virus spread thereby hurting economic activity.

In the past year, from Dhanteras in 2019 to Dhanteras this year, gold price in the Indian market has risen over 30% and topped Rs 50,000 per 10 grams for the first time ever, on the back of rising international prices and the Indian Rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar.

Gold is considered a safe haven which benefits during times of economic and political risks. Gold also gains in an environment of a low-interest rate as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the metal which yields no interest.

Gold has been on an up move since 2018, however, the rally has intensified in the last few months as global economies faced an unprecedented health and financial emergency which called for equally aggressive measures by central banks and governments to mitigate its effect.

To mitigate the negative impact from virus-related restrictions, central banks and governments embarked on huge stimulus measures flushing the financial market with huge liquidity which chased all asset classes like gold, equities, commodities, etc.

In India gold is considered an asset class but has traditional significance as well. It is considered auspicious to buy gold on Dhanteras. With prices hovering near record-high levels this Dhanteras, the key question is whether gold is still a good investment or not.

If we look at the factors that have helped gold scale record levels this year, most of it is likely to prevail in the coming months and this makes gold a good investment.

The virus outbreak continues to remain out of control as is evident from rising cases. The resurgence of cases in Europe and the US indicate that countries that managed to get the outbreak under control need to maintain a cautious stance.

Additionally, there are already fears that virus spread may intensify with the onset of the winter season

On the vaccine front, significant progress has been made, however, there is still not much clarity as to how soon a vaccine will become available publically. There are also concerns about the production and distribution of the vaccine on such a large scale.

Major central banks have cut interest rates to record low levels and have undertaken bond purchases to boost economic activity. While further moves will be dependent on how the virus situation pans out, central banks may maintain a loose monetary policy stance until economies are on a stronger footing.

While the general outlook for gold remains positive, volatility is likely to persist in days ahead. Gold price movement is highly sensitive to virus situations which remains equally unpredictable.

In the last few months, we have seen a sharp sell-off in gold every time there are reports of progress on the vaccine front.

Also if we look at the economic numbers in Q2 and Q3 it shows that economic activity can improve significantly if the virus outbreak is controlled and restrictions are lifted.

In such a scenario fresh stimulus measures may slow down reducing attractiveness for gold.

(Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd)

Disclaimer - The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.