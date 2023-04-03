 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanlaxmi Bank rallies 5% on the back of 23% growth in gold loan book

Shivam Shukla
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi bank stock has given a return of 21 percent over the last one year. Whereas it has underperformed Nifty over the last 5 years by giving a return of -35.5 percent. Since the beginning of the year the stock has given a return of -24 percent.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares rallied 5 percent today on the back of 23 percent growth in its gold loan book. The bank has also witnessed growth of 7.45 percent in total deposits and 16.85 percent in gross advances as disclosed by the bank in a filing with the BSE today.

The Bank's credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio has grown by 5.96 percent on-year and its total business has surged 11.26 percent to Rs 20,847 crore. The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio is important because it helps in assessing a bank’s liquidity and indicates its financial health. A higher ratio indicates that the loans disbursed are more than the deposits.

If the ratio is too low, this indicates that the bank may not be earning as much as they should. Whereas if the ratio is too high, this indicates that the bank might not have enough liquidity to cover any unforeseen fund requirements. Therefore, this may cause an asset-liability mismatch which further underlines the significance of the credit-to-deposit ratio for a bank.

A brief history of Dhanlaxmi Bank