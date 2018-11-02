App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit doubles to Rs 12 cr

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 12.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18.

There was a net loss of Rs 45 crore during the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

Total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal year was down to Rs 226.73 crore as against Rs 282.30 crore earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the assets front, the bank witnessed year-on-year deterioration as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 7.81 percent of gross loans by end of September from 6.11 percent previously. Sequentially, it improved from 8.94 percent as at end-June.

In terms of provisions and contingencies, the bank reported a write-back of Rs 18.19 crore in the September quarter, while it had parked aside Rs 23.87 crore for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Provision coverage ratio as on September 30, 2018 stood at 82.50 per cent.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:29 pm

tags #Dhanalaxmi Bank #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.