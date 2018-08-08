App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhampur Sugar Mills slips 3% on poor Q1 numbers

Revenue slipped 13 percent to Rs 734.40 crore versus Rs 850.32 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills fell 3.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor June quarter (Q1FY19) numbers.

The company's Q1 profit fell 49 percent to Rs 31.66 crore versus Rs 62.63 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue slipped 13 percent to Rs 734.40 crore versus Rs 850.32 crore.

At 11:50 hrs Dhampur Sugar Mills was quoting at Rs 91, down Rs 2.30, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

The share price down 52 percent in the last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

