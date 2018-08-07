DFM Foods gains 6% on stock split approval, better Q1 nos

Shares of DFM Foods added more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday on stock split approval and better Q1 numbers.

The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit was up 90 percent at Rs 5.01 crore against Rs 2.63 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 5 percent at Rs 98.69 crore against Rs 93.98 crore.

The board also considered and approved the sub-division of existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up, subject to approval of the shareholders and any other applicable statutory approvals.

At 10:41 hrs DFM Foods was quoting at Rs 1,259.85, up Rs 50.20, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

