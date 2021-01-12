MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Deviprasad Nair joins Helios Capital as Head of Business

Nair has over 15 years of experience in Institutional/Retail Sales & Distribution, Direct Sales, and setting up of strategic business units within the asset management industry in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

Deviprasad Nair has joined Helios Capital India as Head of Business. Before joining the financial advisory firm, Nair led the Sales & Business Development for PMS & AIF at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company where he was responsible for the business P&L.

He has also worked with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and HSBC Mutual Fund.

Nair has over 15 years of experience in Institutional/Retail Sales & Distribution, Direct Sales, and setting up of strategic business units within the asset management industry in India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #markets
first published: Jan 12, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.