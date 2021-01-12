Deviprasad Nair joins Helios Capital as Head of Business



We are pleased to announce that Deviprasad Nair has joined Helios Capital India as Head of Business. He comes to us from ICICI Prudential Asset Management where he had a similar role for their PMs/AIF business. https://t.co/JRYcUb06sg

Welcome on board. — Helios Capital India (@IndiaHelios) January 12, 2021

Deviprasad Nair has joined Helios Capital India as Head of Business. Before joining the financial advisory firm, Nair led the Sales & Business Development for PMS & AIF at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company where he was responsible for the business P&L.

He has also worked with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and HSBC Mutual Fund.

Nair has over 15 years of experience in Institutional/Retail Sales & Distribution, Direct Sales, and setting up of strategic business units within the asset management industry in India.