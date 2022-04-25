English
    Deven Sangoi joins Abakkus Asset Manager as senior fund manager

    Sangoi's last assignment was with Canara HSBC OBL Life Insurance as the chief investment officer where he was managing both the equity and fixed income.

    Gaurav Sharma
    April 25, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Deven Sangoi holds a graduate degree in electronics engineering from Mumbai University and holds a postgraduate degree in finance from Newport University.

    Ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Asset Manager LLP has appointed Deven Sangoi as its senior fund manager. He took charge on April 25, 2022.

    As a part of his new appointment, Sangoi will be managing the equity fund management of the company. “Deven will add considerably to the equity fund management capability of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP and compliment the team with his expertise and experience,” a release from Abakkus said.

    Prior to this, Sangoi has been associated with some of the biggest names in the Indian financial services industry, which include Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, and Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.

    His last assignment was with Canara HSBC OBL Life Insurance where he worked as the chief investment officer and was managing both the equity and fixed income with a corpus of around USD4 billion (Rs 25,000 crore).

    Sangoi holds a graduate degree in electronics engineering from Mumbai University and holds a postgraduate degree in finance from Newport University. He has rich experience of 22 years on the asset management side of which 10 years were in the mutual fund space and 12 years in the insurance industry.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:01 pm
