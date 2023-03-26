 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deutsche Bank shares plummet amid concerns over global financial system

Shivam Shukla
Mar 26, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

Deutsche Bank's woes come in the context of investors searching for vulnerable institutions after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month

Deutsche Bank, the largest lender in Germany, saw its shares tumble amid growing concerns over the global financial system. The bank's stocks experienced their third consecutive day of losses, dropping by as much as 15 percent before making a slight recovery and ultimately closing down by 8.5 percent.

Credit-default swaps, used to insure against the bank's default, soared to levels not seen since 2020. Investors are growing increasingly concerned about institutions perceived as vulnerable, especially following the takeover of Credit Suisse by its larger and more stable rival, UBS Group.

Despite years of retrenchment and modernisation efforts to make the bank smaller and safer, Deutsche Bank remains globally important and holds a significant footprint on Wall Street trading bonds, derivatives, and currencies. It provides basic services such as lending, managing money, and corporate accounts for multinational companies. As a result, its struggles have implications for the broader financial system.

Deutsche Bank's woes come in the context of investors searching for vulnerable institutions after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) earlier this month. The collapse of the institution, which few had on their radar screens, served as a reminder of how quickly confidence can erode in banks. The failure of Signature Bank followed, and then Credit Suisse was pushed into a deal after over a century and a half of independence. The terms of UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, which were engineered by Swiss regulators, shook European banking markets, especially a provision to write down $17 billion of Credit Suisse bonds.