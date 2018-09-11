Deutsche Bank maintains hold on Tata Global Beverage with 28% potential upside

Deutsche Bank has maintained hold call on Tata Global Beverage with a target of Rs 285. Research house sees 28 percent potential upside in the stock.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 225.30 and an intraday low of Rs 220.35.

Research house feels that integration of international business is going to drive cost optimisation. The increased focus on Indian business, entry into branded coffee and profitable Starbucks augurs well for the company.

Research house expect 14 percent earnings CAGR over FY18-21. The one-off events and volatility in commodity prices may impact performance.

At 12:31 hrs Tata Global Beverage was quoting at Rs 223.65, up Rs 0.90, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 8.39 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 26.66. The latest book value of the company is Rs 66.76 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.35. The dividend yield of the company was 1.12 percent.

