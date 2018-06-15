App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deutsche Bank attributes slowdown in realty stocks to new accounting standards

The brokerage house has a hold rating on DLF, while it has a buy call on Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Highlighting the fact that real estate stocks this year have been underperforming the broader markets, Deutsche Bank believes that it could be linked to uncertainties around new accounting standards.

Having said that, it expects the standards to not impact rental incomes for the firms.

The global investment bank observed that only Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty managed to outperform the Nifty on a year to date basis. But the former’ near term financials and earnings could be adversely impacted. In terms of rating, the brokerage house has a hold rating on DLF, while it has a buy call on Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Meanwhile, a stock such as DLF may have only a minimal impact of the accounting transition, it said.

Going forward, it still expects Oberoi Realty to continue with the current practice of percentage of completion.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 11:33 am

