Despite wider losses, Zomato share price rises nearly 5%

Zomato Q1 results: Foreign broking house Jefferies has kept buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 175 per share.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
 
 
Zomato share price rose nearly 5 percent in early trade on August 11.

The company's net loss widened to Rs 356 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against Rs 99.8 crore in Q1 FY21.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 916 crore during the quarter under review. This was a massive jump from a revenue of Rs 283.5 crore it reported in the year-ago period.

The company delivered its billionth order last week, co-founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said on August 10.

"It took us six years to get to this milestone and we hope it takes us much less time to deliver the next billion. The fact that 10 percent plus of these billion orders were delivered only in the last three months makes us confident about getting to the next billion much sooner," he said in a blog.

Also Read - Zomato reports one billion orders even as losses widen to Rs 356 crore in Q1 2021

The food delivery company made a stellar debut on Dalal Street on July 23 at a 52.63 percent premium to its final offer price of Rs 76.

Foreign broking house Jefferies has kept buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 175 per share.

At 09:18 hrs, Zomato was quoting at Rs 128.45, up Rs 3.50, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Zomato
first published: Aug 11, 2021 09:34 am

