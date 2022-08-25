Despite volatility, number of stocks scaling 52-week high, hitting upper circuit remain higher

The indices remained volatile in a rangebound session on August 25 but did not extend the selling momentum, as the market seems to be closely watching the global cues given lack of domestic events.

Meanwhile, the broader markets remained in an uptrend. All this, experts said, hinted that the sentiments were still positive, and hence market witnessed a higher number of stocks at 52-week high compared to 52-week low list and a higher of number of stocks at upper circuit over lower circuit.

The frontline indices were lower amid volatility which may be due to expiry of August derivative contracts, at the time of writing this report, but the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.4 percent each, continuing uptrend for the third consecutive session.

The market breadth was also positive as nearly 1,900 shares advanced against nearly 1,500 scrips declining on the BSE.

The benchmark indices have corrected a little over 2 percent recently, which was on expected lines, given more than 18 percent that was witnessed from June lows.

Even the broader markets - BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices reversed just around 3 percent and 2 percent gains, against the rally of 20-21 percent, respectively seen from June lows.

"The resilience of the Indian market even amidst global volatility can be attributed mainly to two factors: One, the strong growth momentum in the economy and two, the steady FII flows even when the Dollar has been appreciating," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

The FII inflows are steady since the market perception is that the dollar has peaked. So the near-term texture of the market is likely to remain 'buy on dips, the analyst feels.

There was a bit of outflow due to increase in the US dollar index, but net net, FIIs are net buyers in August to the tune of more than Rs 18,100 crore worth shares against selling of billions of dollars in the previous 10 months.

As many as 167 stocks hit 52-week high on August 25 as against 23 stocks hitting their one-year low. Out of this, top 65 stocks scaled their fresh record high levels.

For instance, Adani Transmission, Deepak Fertilisers, Grindwell Norton, KEI Industries, KSB, Pricol, SKF India, Thermax, and Uflex touched new highs today.

Among others, ABB India, Asahi India, Astra Microwave Products, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment, Coal India, City Union Bank, Eicher Motors, Elgi Equipments, Federal Bank, ITD Cementation, Jyothy Labs, Siemens, Thermax, Titagarh Wagons, and West Coast Paper hit their fresh 52-week highs on Thursday.

Further, a total of 287 stocks hit upper circuit against 126 scrips hitting lower circuit on the BSE.

