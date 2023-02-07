English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks rebound
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Despite the Adani setback, Indian market retains its shine, says EM Asia economist, Trinh Nguyen

    According to NIFTY and Sensex, Indian equities underperformed this year, falling -2% and 0%, respectively. Although Indian equities plummeted due to higher risk premiums in 2022, their decline was not dramatic. In 2021, it also did well. Thus, valuations are still high despite "underperforming" January's raging rally, Nguyen said in a tweet.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

    Indian equities have always been amongst the most expensive in Asia, the inverse of, say, Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, which are usually the cheapest, according to Emerging Asia economist Trinh Nguyen.


    "This year, Indian equities underperformed by falling -2% for Nifty and 0% for Sensex," Nguyen said in a tweet. Although Indian equities plummeted due to higher risk premiums in 2022, their decline was not dramatic. In 2021, it also did well. Thus, valuations are still high despite "underperforming" January's raging rally, she added.


    "India is not being sold off like crazy since the Adani saga. India is still highly valued by investors. India's sell-off is basically flat and it's not because others are catching up from great falls," Nguyen tweeted. "Meaning, no systemic spillover."