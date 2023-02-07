Despite the Adani setback, Indian market retains its shine, says EM Asia economist, Trinh Nguyen

Indian equities have always been amongst the most expensive in Asia, the inverse of, say, Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, which are usually the cheapest, according to Emerging Asia economist Trinh Nguyen.

"This year, Indian equities underperformed by falling -2% for Nifty and 0% for Sensex," Nguyen said in a tweet. Although Indian equities plummeted due to higher risk premiums in 2022, their decline was not dramatic. In 2021, it also did well. Thus, valuations are still high despite "underperforming" January's raging rally, she added.



I am asked a lot on what the Adani saga means for India & I don't analyze stocks but let me just give you a few thoughts on India economic development in relation to this obsession people have w/ the saga (some conflate this to India itself)! First, let's talk India equities. pic.twitter.com/dg0HYgomVk

— Trinh (@Trinhnomics) February 6, 2023

What do we know about Adani?

The stocks have fallen -60 percent so far in 2023. However, the float of Adani Enterprise from its market cap is only 26.1 percent. "Very little floaties out there. Meaning most of it is held by the family itself," Nguyen added.

She explained that the institutional holdings of these shares are not much, and the family itself owns most of it.

However, "I don't see this as a major threat to India itself. Why? Well, at the height of its market cap, ADE IN Equity was a richly valued, indebted, and low-profit margin company."

"After the sell-off, it still is!!! Has it impacted Indian equity indices? Well, not that much," Nguyen said.

She believes that India's dependence on family-owned conglomerates is a good thing because it means that corporate governance can get better with more scrutiny, and India itself should have more diversified private investors.

"India is not being sold off like crazy since the Adani saga. India is still highly valued by investors. India's sell-off is basically flat and it's not because others are catching up from great falls," Nguyen tweeted. "Meaning, no systemic spillover."