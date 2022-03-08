Despite steep correction, India’s valuation premium to EM peers at record high

The more than 15 percent correction in the domestic equity market since October has done little to compress India’s rising premium to its emerging market peers, suggesting that the selling spree of foreign portfolio investors may not halt anytime soon.

In dollar terms, the decline in Indian equities has been steeper. Blackrock’s iShares MSCI India Exchange-traded Fund, which has assets worth nearly $6 billion, has entered a technical bear market after falling more than 20 percent from its record high.

Yet, the valuation premium of the MSCI India index has expanded instead of contracting over the past five months. A month prior to hitting its record high in October 2019, the MSCI India’s valuation premium to the MSCI Emerging Market index stood at around 80 percent, a record high.

On March 7, the valuation premium of MSCI India to the MSCI Emerging Market index was at an eye-watering 84 percent given the minimal price-to-earnings contraction in Indian equities despite more than $10 billion in net outflows by foreign portfolio investors.

The 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the MSCI India index was at 21.4 times as of March 7, according to data compiled by US-based firm Yardeni Research from Refinitiv. At the same time, the forward PE ratio of the MSCI Emerging Market index was 11.9 times.

The correction in the domestic stock market has been driven by prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the recent war between Russia and Ukraine.

Market participants believe India’s healthier macroeconomic indicators vis a vis other emerging markets and high earnings growth profile justify the premium valuations.

“I clearly believe EMs (emerging markets) will do way better than US equities including India,” Nilesh Shah, founder and chief executive officer at Envision Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview recently.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley India, in a recent note, said that India's policy environment is among the strongest in the world, driving the country's "idiosyncratic growth story" and, more importantly, likely creating a new profit cycle.

“The rise in oil price is a threat but not strong enough in the context of the policy environment,” Morgan Stanley said.

That said, the rich valuations of the domestic market have been the major trigger for the exodus of foreign investors from the secondary market over the past five months when combined with prospects of higher interest rates.

Foreign investors have withdrawn more than Rs. 1.75 lakh crore from the domestic secondary market since the beginning of October, according to data available on NSDL.

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse Securities on March 8 downgraded Indian equities to "underweight" from "overweight", citing rich valuations of the market magnifying the short-term risks from spiralling crude oil prices and high sensitivity to hike in interest rates in the US.

The earnings cushion for investors in the current market turmoil is also showing signs of thinning given concerns that the rise in oil will trigger deep cuts in disposable consumption as retail inflation rises.

“‘Consumption’ stocks may see earnings downgrades from higher-than-assumed crude prices and lower volumes and gross margins. ‘Consumption’ stocks account for 41 percent of the incremental profits of Nifty-50 in FY2023 and may not be buffered by upgrades in global commodity companies,” brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

