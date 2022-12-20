 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite market volatility, fund managers do not want to take big cash calls. Here’s why

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

India’s top 20 mutual funds by equity value currently hold 5.4 percent in cash, which is higher than the five-year average of 3.5 percent.

This, however, is significantly lower than the PMS-AIF (Portfolio Management Services- Alternative Investment Fund) industry’s aggressive cash calls, sometimes to the tune of more than 50 percent in a fund.

“Most investors believe that even if March 2020 recurs, it will be quickly followed by April 2020,” said S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC at Moneycontrol’s Mutual Fund Summit. In such cases, fund houses sitting on cash might underperform the benchmark when markets rise sharply.

In March 2020, Nifty 50 fell 23 percent on Coronavirus fears, only to sharply recover by 14.6 percent the next month.

Cash calls are usually taken when wealth managers want to protect investors’ money from the downside. “But, protecting the downside is only remembered for a short period of time. The bigger picture is always – participating in the upside,” said Anoop Bhaskar of IDFC MF.