Deploy 'Ratio Call Spread' to trade Bank Nifty up to hurdle of 27,500: Shubham Agarwal

The week started on an upbeat note. However, the new year brought in January jitters with it as Nifty dived lower in latter three sessions of the week to drop down to the low of 10,620, about 3 percent lower than the opening high.

Bank Nifty, on the other hand, had a similar run dropping over 2 percent from the top but the recovery in the last session led the Bank Nifty to end the week positively.

During the week, after adding initial longs in Monday’s trade, Nifty saw short additions outnumbering the longs in the remainder of the week. Bank Nifty, on the other hand, continued its long-long unwinding stride. The choppiness, however, did not leave much of fresh Open Interest on the table.

On the stock futures front, considering the first week of new expiry the meaningful reduction in OI was not seen. However, on the fresh built up front, there were a few outperformers.

There was an addition of fresh longs in Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Ujjivan Financial Services and Asian Paints in excess of 15 percent. On the short side, Eicher Motors and Jet Airways added a sizeable amount of shorts, close to 30 percent each.

Nifty options data for the January series shows the heaviest Put addition of over a million shares in OI in 10,500 strikes. Call additions were seen in 11,000 thru 11,200 strikes. However, the Call additions were higher than Puts pushing the OIPCR down to 1.35. This indicates the up move could get capped within next couple of percent.

Considering the set-up and weekly activity, pullback seems to be in the offing. Bank Nifty still remains light but fewer longs make it a preferred index to trade for an uptick up to consensus hurdle of 27,500. The best way to trade these pullbacks is through Ratio Call Spread.