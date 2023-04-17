 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deploy modified Call Butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

Bank Nifty Futures gained about 2.50% as it closed the week around 42,197.

Nifty Future closes the week around 17,882, gaining about 1.35 percent. During the week, it gyrated between 17,890 and 17,653. On the Open Interest (OI) front, short covering was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was a decrease in OI, with gains witnessed in Nifty weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty Futures gained about 2.50 percent as it closed the week around 42,197. Bank Nifty future gyrated between 42,230 to 40,866.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 18,000 levels where nearly 52.36 lakh shares is the OI of Call Option (CE); followed by vital resistance at 18,300 levels where about 37.09 lakh shares of CE options is the OI. On the lower side immediate support level is at 17,800 where nearly 46.16 lakh shares is the Put Option (PE) open interest followed by 17,300 where nearly 35.41 lakh shares is the PE options open interest.

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming weekly expiry data, on the upside, Bank Nifty immediate and vital resistance is at 43,500 where nearly 15.63 lakh shares is the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 41,000, about 15.25 lakh shares, which is the PE open interest.