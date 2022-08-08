English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Deploy Modified Call Butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

    Considering the bullish mood, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

    Shubham Agarwal
    August 08, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    The market rose in the past week with some decent momentum and finally closed on a positive note with Nifty gaining around 1.24% for the week ended August 5.

    During the week, Nifty gyrated between 17,514 and 17,178. On the OI (Open Interest) front, longs were witnessed in Nifty as there was an increase in OI.

    On the other hand, Bank Nifty gained about 2.35% as it closed the week around 37,979. Bank Nifty future gyrated between 38,270 and 37,288. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with gain of about 411 points and witnessed longs on OI front.

    Further diving into the Nifty's upcoming Weekly expiry, Nifty's immediate resistance stands at 17,500 levels where nearly 62 lakh shares is the open interest followed by vital resistance at 18,000 levels where 63 lakh shares is the open interest. On the lower side, immediate support level is at 17,000 where nearly 40 lakh shares is the PE options open interest, followed by 16,500 where nearly 35 lakh share is the PE options open interest.

    Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming Weekly expiry data. On the upside, Bank Nifty immediate and vital resistance is at 38000 where nearly 20L shares is the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 37000 where 16.1L shares is the PE open interest.

    Close

    Related stories

    India VIX, fear gauge, increased 14.25% to 18.91 from 16.55 over the week. India VIX is still trading below 20. Increase in the IV has raised fear in market. Further, any downtick in VIX can push the upward move in Nifty further.

    Looking at the sentimental indicator, Nifty OI PCR for the week has decreased to 1.053 from 1.358. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week decreased to 0.914 from 0.963 compared to last Friday. Overall data indicates PE writers are less aggressive than CE writers in Nifty.

    Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to Nifty, IT, PVTB, NBFC, FMCG have contributed on the positive side in the Nifty by 139.46, 52.94, 35.37, 49.68 points respectively. Auto contributed about 40.80 points on the positive end, while Metal also contributed positively about 30.50 points. PSU Bank and Capital Goods contributed 3.94 and 1.81 points negatively.

    Looking towards the top gainer & loser stocks of the week in the F&O segment. IDFC First Bank topped by gaining over 15.5%, followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance 12.3%, IndiGo 11.2%, Whereas Balrampur Chini Mills has lost over -11.5%, Indus Tower -10.2%, GAIL -9.3% over the week.

    Considering the bullish mood, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

    sa1

    sa

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Shubham Agarwal is a CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Pvt. Ltd. He has been into many major kinds of market research and has been a programmer himself in Tens of programming languages. Earlier to the current position, Shubham has served for Motilal Oswal as Head of Quantitative, Technical & Derivatives Research and as a Technical Analyst at JM Financial.
    Tags: #Expert Columns #Technicals
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 06:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.