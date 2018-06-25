Deploy low-cost bull call spread on the Nifty in expiry week

Shubham Agrawal

The indices remained rangebound for a major part of the week. However, bulls returned with a vengeance towards the fag end of the week from the lows of 10,700.

The Nifty ended the week on a flat note. Strong put writing at 10,700 levels led to a sharp bounce in the index, which later was fuelled due to call writers covering their position rapidly at 10,800 levels.

The market remained quite segmented in the last week, baring banking stocks, as all other major sectors like metal, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals saw deep cuts. Private banks led by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank outperformed rest of the peers.

Option data depicts a band of 10,700-11,000 based on the highest put-call congestion. Put writers proved their mettle once again as they protected the level of 10,700, despite bears being in full charge.

On a weekly basis, unwinding was visible in 10,800 CE, which could propel momentum on the higher side.

Volatility Index, India VIX, too is placed between 10 percent and 14 percent, signalling optimism and less probability of any adverse movement in the near future.

Foreign institutional investors continued with their short bias in index futures with long-to-short ratio moving to 0.58: the lowest in last two months.

In index options, FIIs were buyers predominantly in long puts.

With June expiry this week, volatility could spike in both indexes and stocks. Also, rollover of positions from the current to the near-month could see continued stock-specific activity. Options will become more time sensitive (theta decay), while higher Gamma near at-the-money (ATM) option could see a faster pace of movements.

To take advantage of directional momentum and to stay cushioned from time damage, a low-risk bull call spread is recommended on the Nifty. A bull call spread is a bullish strategy that offers a decent reward to risk along with low cost. It is executed by buying ATM CE 1 lot (10,850 CE) and selling 1 lot of higher out-of-the-money CE (10,950 CE).

Maximum risk is well defined in this strategy while maximum reward is limited to the difference in strikes less net outflow.

