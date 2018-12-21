Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, BOB gain 1-2% on merger nod from Alternative Mechanism

Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda shares gained 1-2 percent intraday on Friday after receiving approval from Alternative Mechanism.

Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on December 20, said the Alternative Mechanism has accorded its in-principle approval to the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Alternative Mechanism was formed by the government in 2017 to clear proposals of banks for mergers and amalgamation.

Board of directors of the banks as well as government approved the amalgamation in September 2018.

The merger paves the way for the creation of the third largest bank in India, after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. The merged entity will have a total business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore and command 6.8 percent market share by loans.

At 14:44 hours IST, Bank Of Baroda was up 0.61 percent, Dena Bank up 0.59 percent at Rs 17 and Vijaya Bank up 0.10 percent at Rs 48.60 on the BSE.