Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dena Bank up over 2% as board approves merger with BoB and Vijaya Bank

The finance ministry had announced the proposed merger on September 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Dena Bank gained more than 2 percent in early trade after the board approved the bank's proposed merger with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank.

The finance ministry had announced the merger of the public sector banks on September 17.

The boards of Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank are yet to approve the merger.

Also read: FM to meet PSU banks chiefs on September 25; to review financial performance

The combined entity will likely begin operations on April 1, 2019, according to a PTI report.

"Amalgamation of our Bank with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank would result in a strong amalgamated bank, equipped with financial cushion to deal with post-amalgamation requirements during the stabilisation phase," Dena Bank said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

