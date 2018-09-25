Dena Bank up over 2% as board approves merger with BoB and Vijaya Bank

Shares of Dena Bank gained more than 2 percent in early trade after the board approved the bank's proposed merger with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank.

The finance ministry had announced the merger of the public sector banks on September 17.

The boards of Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank are yet to approve the merger.

The combined entity will likely begin operations on April 1, 2019, according to a PTI report.

"Amalgamation of our Bank with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank would result in a strong amalgamated bank, equipped with financial cushion to deal with post-amalgamation requirements during the stabilisation phase," Dena Bank said in a statement.