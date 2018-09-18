Dena Bank, Bajaj Corp, UCO Bank, MMTC, Jubilant Food top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red and have extended the earlier loses this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 73 points and is trading at 11,304 while the Sensex is trading lower by 214 points at 37,370.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 480 stocks advancing, 1244 declining and 342 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 883 stocks advanced, 1725 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Dena Bank zoomed 19.75 percent while Bajaj Corp jumped 8.2 percent. Also, UCO Bank gained 6.2 percent and Corporation Bank is up 7.13 percent.

India Overseas Bank jumped 5.8 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 12.44 times. MMTC on the other hand added 5.09 percent in the afternoon trade.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is up 4.83 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever which added 3.81 percent. Jubilant Foodworks gained 3.32 percent.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Uniphos Enterprises spiked 20 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 120.05 and traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 120.05 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15.47 times.

3i Infotech gained 18 percent followed by Gallantt Metal which traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 66 and saw spurt in volume by more than 15.54 times.