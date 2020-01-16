Den Networks share price hits 5% upper circuit on strong Q3 show

Shares of Den Networks hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on January 16, buoyed by a healthy third quarter.

The cable distribution company on January 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations was Rs 318 crore against Rs 308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On standalone terms, the company's net profit stood at Rs 34.08 crore in the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 21.52 crore during the same period last year.

Sales rose 14.60 percent to Rs 297.49 crore as against Rs 259.59 crore in the year-ago period.