App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Den Networks share price hits 5% upper circuit on strong Q3 show

On January 15, the company reported a net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore in Q3FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Den Networks hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on January 16, buoyed by a healthy third quarter.

The cable distribution company on January 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations was Rs 318 crore against Rs 308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Close

On standalone terms, the company's net profit stood at Rs 34.08 crore in the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 21.52 crore during the same period last year.

related news

Sales rose 14.60 percent to Rs 297.49 crore as against Rs 259.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Den Networks was trading at Rs 57.70, up 4.34 percent, on BSE at 1000 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:12 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Den Networks #stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.