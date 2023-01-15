 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Demat accounts rise 34% to 10.8 crore in December on attractive returns from equity markets

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

As per the data, the number of demat accounts rose to 10.8 crores in December 2022 from 8.1 crores in December 2021, registering a growth of 34 per cent.

The number of demat accounts rose to 10.8 crore in December 2022, a surge of 34 per cent on yearly basis, on attractive returns from the equity markets, ease of account opening process and increased financial savings.

Also, the incremental account additions of such accounts were higher in December in comparison with the preceding three months, however, below the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) average run-rate of 29 lakh.

The incremental additions of such accounts were 21 lakh in December 2022, compared to 18 lakh each in October and November and 20 lakh in September, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

This decline is mainly due to volatility seen in 2023 on account of Russia-Ukraine war, high-interest rate environment and rising inflation and hawkish US Federal Reserve policies, Nistasha Shankar- Head PRS Equity Research, Yes Securities, said.

Also, a lesser number of new initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting markets in 2022 compared to 2021 has also contributed to a lower number of demat accounts being opened in the last few months, Roop Bhootra, CEO, Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

As per the data, the number of demat accounts rose to 10.8 crores in December 2022 from 8.1 crores in December 2021, registering a growth of 34 per cent.