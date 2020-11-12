Demand seen returning for gold in India but it could still be lower than last year

Subramani Ra Mancombu

Gold purchases in India are seen improving during this year’s Dhanteras as well as the current fourth quarter of the calendar year, but it will still be lower than last year.

“The first three quarters have been bad for gold with demand dropping 49 percent across all consumer markets. Demand is lower than last year, which itself was low,” said P R Somasundaram, Managing Director - India, World Gold Council (WGC).

The WGC is the market development organisation for the gold industry, working across all parts of the industry, from gold mining to investment, in order to stimulate and sustain demand for gold.

India’s gold demand has been averaging around 750 tonnes annually for the last few years. It had dropped to 690 tonnes last year. This year, it could probably end 40-50 percent lower.

According to WGC, gold demand in the first three quarters was 252 tonnes against 496 tonnes during the same time last year. The council has projected Indian demand to be the lowest since 1995.

Why gold demand has been tapering

“Demand for gold has tapered as the yellow metal prices increased this year. Actually, at least 150 tonnes of the average long-term demand for gold has been shaved off since demonetisation,” the WGC India head said.

Gold has gained 28.3 per cent this year, making it one of the most preferred investments. In August this year, it had run up to a record high of $2,063.20 an ounce in the global market before dropping. Currently, it is quoting at $1,869.50 an ounce.

Somasundaram said gold prices in India had galloped to Rs 56,000 per 10 gm recently before sliding to below Rs 50,000. Early this week, prices dropped to Rs 46,000 but buyers still seemed to be wary.

“Consumers want gold prices to go up in the long-term. But they are not happy to see such a rise in the short-term. At Rs 50,000 per 10 gm, buyers are sentimentally against buying the yellow metal. In a way, price volatility in gold has affected consumer demand,” he said.

Anand Singh Anjana, a farmer near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, said he found gold costly at around Rs 50,000. “Neither I nor my relatives nor friends are looking to buy gold,” he said.

Anjana was smart to buy gold at around Rs 25,000 some seven-eight years ago. “We have two kids still in our family to get married. I bought gold then as I expected prices to rise,” he said.

Lalji Yadav, a grower from Baksehra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, said he has other needs to attend to and would not be looking to buy gold now.

Farmers in rural parts, who are reporting good crop, say that they find the prices for gold too high for their comfort.

But Ba Ramesh, Joint Managing Director of listed firm Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, has a different take.

“We find the demand for gold good currently. The Coronavirus situation has taught an important lesson on the value for money and people have begun to give importance to gold again, especially those in the age bracket of 25-40 years,” Ramesh said.

He supported his views with the results that Thangamayil had reported for the quarter ended September this year.

For the July-September quarter, Thangamayil, based in Tamil Nadu, has reported Rs 52.34 crore profit against a loss of Rs 6.41 crore the previous quarter. “We have achieved record profit for the (September) quarter,” he said.

Ramesh said demand for gold was good especially in southern Tamil Nadu since the people had money to spare for such expenses due to work from home for many those who work in the IT sector.

WGC’s Somasundaram said gold demand declined in the last four years since the Union government had brought in the Good Sales Tax (GST) regime and made personal account number (PAN) card details mandatory for purchase of gold.

“Even those who earned salaries probably kept away from gold since they felt they cannot buy gold without a bill anymore. These developments plus this year’s Coronaviru situation has forced many to buy only what they really need,” he said.

Farmers such as Anjana concur, saying they now buy only if they really need gold for any function or ceremony in their family.

As a result, though the situation will likely improve during Dhanteras this year, it would still be below last year’s purchases, said Somasundaram, adding that price was a definite psychological barrier for the immediate return of consumers.

Once the Coronavirus situation eases and restrictions to curb its spread are eased, people will begin to attend weddings and other functions that could result in demand returning for gold.

“People are looking for more gold for the money they spend. At today’s prices, it is difficult for a buyer to make up his/her mind. Probably, the consumer’s psyche would improve if prices drop to levels of Rs 40,000 per 10 grams,” said Somasundaram.

However, there could be demand for coins and bars since consumers can save money on labour charges and value-addition tax.

“There has been a big jump in demand for gold coins and bars globally. We could see the same for Dhanteras in India. The organised units will get a better share as they are well prepared and have been digitally engaging the customers,” said the WGC India head, adding that demand would certainly return in a big way as seen during 2009-14.

“Demand for gold hasn’t gone away. During the Lehman crisis in 2009, demand for gold in India dropped 200 tonnes but after that the average demand increased to 975 tonnes a year. This rise was despite a spike in prices,” said Somasundaram.

Harmesh Arora, a gold refiner said demand for gold is picking up as people are coming out.

“We have to wait and see how the actual demand on Dhanteras turns out to be. But people have begun to show interest in gold again. Movement in gold has resumed, though jewellers have restricted their purchases,” he said.

Jewellers wouldn’t be buying gold unless they are confident of customers returning to their show, Arora added.

Thangamayil’s Ramesh said: “I expect people to buy more if gold prices drop further. Earlier, they will think twice but now their attitude has changed.”

Gold (22-carat) used for jewellery was quoted at Rs 48,850 for 10 gm on November 12. It was quoted at Rs 50,690 at close on November 6.

On MCX, gold December futures were quoted at Rs 50,350 for 10 gm against November 11 close of Rs 50,169.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)

- The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.