'Another year of growth miss likely as demand across key segments tepid'

The Nifty50 is not reflecting the pain in the broader markets as the index is kept afloat by a few select stocks. Beyond 15-20 stocks, investors’ portfolios have seen significant erosion in the past one year, Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q: What triggered this sudden market meltdown in the week gone that pushed Nifty below 11,500?

A: The meltdown in the market was triggered by no change in tax on super-rich and the likely impact on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The market has been under pressure due to a slowdown in the economy and lack of any concrete initiatives to boost demand in the near term.

Q: Do you think FIIs could continue to sell in the weeks to come, given the reason cited above?

A: I would not look at the tax on super rich as the only reason for that. While there could be near-term pressure due to this, and it should stabilize over a period of time.

A: So far the earnings season has been mixed. There have not been many negative surprises. We expect clarity to emerge once the results of bigger companies are declared in the next couple of weeks.

The problem that started from midcaps has now spread to auto, financials and even consumption space. Nifty EPS has grown at 6-7 percent CAGR over the past 8 years.

While every year markets start with EPS growth estimates of 16-18 percent, the EPS estimates get reduced with each passing quarter.

However, the probability of another year of growth miss looks likely as the demand across key segments like auto, consumer and real estate is tepid and NBFC/HFC crisis is adding to pressures in the economy.