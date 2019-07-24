'Another year of growth miss likely as demand across key segments tepid'

We are positive for long term and markets will find its own bets to ride over the next bull cycle, although in a manner different than we have seen in the past 10-20 years
The Nifty50 is not reflecting the pain in the broader markets as the index is kept afloat by a few select stocks. Beyond 15-20 stocks, investors’ portfolios have seen significant erosion in the past one year, Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.
Edited excerpts:
Q: What triggered this sudden market meltdown in the week gone that pushed Nifty below 11,500?
A: The meltdown in the market was triggered by no change in tax on super-rich and the likely impact on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The market has been under pressure due to a slowdown in the economy and lack of any concrete initiatives to boost demand in the near term.
Q: Do you think FIIs could continue to sell in the weeks to come, given the reason cited above?
A: I would not look at the tax on super rich as the only reason for that. While there could be near-term pressure due to this, and it should stabilize over a period of time.Q: Any big surprises or disappointments that you have spotted from India Inc. so far in the earnings season?
A: So far the earnings season has been mixed. There have not been many negative surprises. We expect clarity to emerge once the results of bigger companies are declared in the next couple of weeks.Q: Nifty could well be trading around record highs but there is a mismatch as to what is happening in terms of valuations and also the economic fundamentals. Is that a scary situation for investors?
A: Nifty is not reflecting the pain in the broader markets as the index is kept afloat by a few select stocks. Beyond 15-20 stocks, investors’ portfolios have seen significant erosion in the past one year.
The problem that started from midcaps has now spread to auto, financials and even consumption space. Nifty EPS has grown at 6-7 percent CAGR over the past 8 years.
While every year markets start with EPS growth estimates of 16-18 percent, the EPS estimates get reduced with each passing quarter.
However, the probability of another year of growth miss looks likely as the demand across key segments like auto, consumer and real estate is tepid and NBFC/HFC crisis is adding to pressures in the economy.Q: Investment gurus say that long term investors should buy the fear. Is it time to buy the fear?
A: This is ideal to build a long term portfolio with a time horizon of 18-24 months. We believe that the economy is undergoing structural adjustment and will arrive at a new base in the coming six months.
Added to this, once the benefits of government initiatives start reflecting demand from the masses, the economy will pick up the pace.
However, unlike cycles of 2002-2008, the demand might not get fully reflected in the growth rates of listed companies as has been the case in the recent past.Q: Most of the funds have not given returns as one would have liked. How should investors’ structure their portfolio?
A: Every market up-cycle is different and builds on the previous one. 1995-2001 was the tech boom. 2002-2008 was led by infrastructure and rally after 2009 has been fueled by segments catering to domestic consumption and demand.
However, in the current cycle, while indices have been on a high there is considerable pain in the mid and smallcaps due to excessive valuations.
Corporate governance issues in some companies across have also added to the misery for investors. Investors should focus on companies with some USP in product, brand, and technology and only in companies with soundtrack record of the management delivery and corporate governance standards.
Investors need to avoid chasing rumours and unpublished information and stay focused on long term portfolio strategy.Q: How long do you think HRITHIK stocks will take the market higher?
A: HRITHIK stocks are the ones which have most of the attributes that I just mentioned above. However, we have a situation where too much money has been chasing a few stocks that have led to a steady increase in the valuations of these companies.
We strongly believe that several of these companies will continue to provide steady returns to investors in the long term, however many of these might not be able to repeat their performance in the coming years.
A peek into history suggest that some of the previous year’s emerging sectors like synthetic textiles, fertilizers, steel, mining, power utilities, etc. have gone out of fancy.
We believe emerging industries like insurance, asset management, QSR, retail, entertainment, capital goods, automation, and digitization plays could emerge as new themes for the future.
We are positive for long term and markets will find its own bets to ride over the next bull cycle, although in a manner different than we have seen in the past 10-20 years.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.