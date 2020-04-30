Delta Corp shares off day's high after Radhakishan Damani cuts stake, but Jhunjhunwala retains in Q4FY20

Shares of casino gaming company Delta Corp rallied 4 percent in morning but then came off day's high to trade with around a percent gains after ace investor Radhakishan Damani offloaded some stake of the company during March quarter.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, Radhakishan S Damani has reduced its stake in Delta to 1.17 percent, from 1.32 percent stake as of December 2019.

But the good part was that Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala retained their stake at 4.24 percent and 3.14 percent at the end of March 2020 respectively.

Meanwhile, mutual funds raised their stake in the company to 6.95 percent in March quarter 2020 (from 5.74 percent QoQ) including HDFC SmallCap Fund which increased shareholding to 6.4 percent (from 5.19 percent QoQ).

However, foreign portfolio investors cut their stake significantly to 16.07 percent from 19.94 percent QoQ.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The stock was trading at Rs 69.05, up 1.25 percent on the BSE at 1349 hours IST, but still it was down around 65 percent year-to-date.