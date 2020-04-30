App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:41 PM IST

Delta Corp shares off day's high after Radhakishan Damani cuts stake, but Jhunjhunwala retains in Q4FY20

But the good part was that Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala retained their stake at 4.24 percent and 3.14 percent at the end of March 2020 respectively.

Shares of casino gaming company Delta Corp rallied 4 percent in morning but then came off day's high to trade with around a percent gains after ace investor Radhakishan Damani offloaded some stake of the company during March quarter.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, Radhakishan S Damani has reduced its stake in Delta to 1.17 percent, from 1.32 percent stake as of December 2019.

But the good part was that Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala retained their stake at 4.24 percent and 3.14 percent at the end of March 2020 respectively.

Meanwhile, mutual funds raised their stake in the company to 6.95 percent in March quarter 2020 (from 5.74 percent QoQ) including HDFC SmallCap Fund which increased shareholding to 6.4 percent (from 5.19 percent QoQ).

However, foreign portfolio investors cut their stake significantly to 16.07 percent from 19.94 percent QoQ.

The stock was trading at Rs 69.05, up 1.25 percent on the BSE at 1349 hours IST, but still it was down around 65 percent year-to-date.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.