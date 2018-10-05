App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp shares gain 6% after UBS initiates Buy, sees 48% upside

Global brokerage house UBS initiated coverage on the stock with Buy rating and target price of Rs 310.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Delta Corp shares gained 3 percent after global brokerage house UBS initiated coverage on the stock with Buy rating and target price of Rs 310.

It believes new casino policy should unlock the sector's potential. "Positives are rising popularity of Goa and casinos, increasing traffic for poker site, less chances of issuance of new casino licenses, high option value of Daman license and increasing traction for the Sikkim casino."

Market may not pricing in Delta's growth sustainability, it feels.

Delta Corp is engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry. Company, along with subsidiaries, currently owns and operate casinos in Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,600 gaming positions.

At 13:31 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 213.85, up Rs 5.20, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 01:43 pm

