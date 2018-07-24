App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp rises 5% on strong Q1 numbers

Revenue rose 36.7 percent to Rs 109.91 crore versus Rs 80.36 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Delta Corp added 5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong June quarter numbers.

The company Q1 net profit surged 52 percent to Rs 28.61 crore versus Rs 18.81 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 36.7 percent to Rs 109.91 crore versus Rs 80.36 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 401.30 and 52-week low Rs 157.95 on 23 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.94 percent below its 52-week high and 50.05 percent above its 52-week low.

The broking house Emkay Global has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 294 per share.

The research house expect FY20 earnings to rise 50 percent backed by revenue growth, also expecting revenue CAGR of 25 percent FY18-20E and margin expansion.

In the last 6 months the share price was down 39 percent.

At 09:32 hrs Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 237.95, up Rs 10.95, or 4.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.