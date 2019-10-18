Delta Corp jumps 7% after Radhakishan S Damani, US fund pick up stake in Sept quarter

Shares of Delta Corp jumped 7.4 percent intraday on October 18 after ace investor Radhakishan S Damani picked up more than 1 percent stake in the casino gaming company.

The stock rallied more than 13 percent in the last fortnight. It was quoting at Rs 186.25, up Rs 7.60, or 4.25 percent, on the BSE at 14:14 hours IST.

Radhakishan S Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts which operates retail chain D-Mart, bought 1.53 percent stake in the company, the September quarter shareholding pattern on the exchange shows.

Vermillion Peak Master Fund, which is registered with the US Security and Exchange Commission, also picked up 1.47 percent stake during the quarter.

Among others, HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund increased its stake in the company by 1.17 percent, Karst Peak Asia Master Fund 0.66 percent and LG Greater India Fund 0.25 percent whereas Smallcap World Fund cut its shareholding by 1.68 percent and Gaoling Fund sold entire stake during the quarter ended in September.

Delta Corp's September quarter profit grew by 22.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 59 crore due to lower tax cost, but revenues fell 0.14 percent to Rs 200.8 crore compared to year-ago period.