    Delta Corp joins Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC and PNB on NSE ban list for F&O trade today

    Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC, and Punjab National Bank remained under the F&O ban list for Thursday as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp to the list of stocks that are banned from trading in the futures and options segment for May 19 after the stock crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    Delta Corp plunged 6 percent to Rs 228 and was at the second spot among stocks that saw short build-up on May 18.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC, and Punjab National Bank remained on the F&O ban list for Thursday as well.

    If derivative contracts in securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

    “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

    During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

    The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

    Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 19, 2022 06:55 am
