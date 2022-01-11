Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing among 3 stocks in NSE’s F&O ban list

live bse live

Three stocks are currently banned from trade in the futures & options segment after positions in them exceeded the stipulated limit.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was added to the list on January 11, when it climbed 2.7 percent to Rs 226.30, with trading volumes of 16 million on the National Stock Exchange. RBL Bank and Delta Corp continue to be on the exchange’s F&O ban list.

Derivative contracts in the three securities crossed 95 percent of the market wide position limit and hence they are currently on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps to reduce speculation in a stock.

The market wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market wide position limit, then its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market wide position limit, the NSE said.