 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Delhivery block deal: Internet Fund III offloads Rs 414 crore worth of shares

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

The venture capital fund managed by Tiger Global Management has sold more than 1.23 crore equity shares of Delhivery.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 apiece, amounting to Rs 414.2 crore.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd sold more than 400 crore worth of shares in logistics company Delhivery via open market transactions on February 22.

As a result, Delhivery shares were down nearly 4 percent to Rs 336 on the NSE.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold more than 1.23 crore equity shares (representing 1.69 percent of total paid-up capital) in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 apiece and amounted to Rs 414.2 crore.