Delhi’s share of stock market turnover falls most among top-10 cities: SEBI Annual Report

Delhi’s share in cash segment turnover on the NSE dropped to 3.7 percent in FY23 from 5.4 percent in the previous fiscal

Is Delhi’s love affair with the stock market cooling off? The capital’s share in the cash segment turnover for both BSE and NSE saw the steepest fall among the top-10 cities in 2022-23, as per SEBI’s Annual Report for the fiscal.

In contrast, Mumbai consolidated its status as the country’s financial capital, accounting for around half of the cash segment turnover.

“Geographical distribution of the turnover (based on broker terminal location) shows that more than 68 percent of NSE’s turnover and around 40 percent of BSE’s turnover in cash segment was concentrated in Mumbai (including Thane) in 2022-23,” as per SEBI’s Annual Report for FY23 released on August 7.

Share of Ahmedabad has been progressively rising over the years, to 11.2 percent at NSE and 23.2 percent at BSE.

“Other cities having share higher than one percent are Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad at NSE, and Kolkata and Delhi at BSE,” it added.

Delhi’s share in cash segment turnover on the BSE slipped to 1.5 percent in 2022-23 from 2.2 percent in 2021-22.

Even for the NSE, Delhi’s share in cash segment turnover dropped to 3.7 percent from 5.4 percent in the previous fiscal.

This was the steepest decline among the top-10 cities.

Others which saw a decline were Kolkata (1.9 percent in FY23 from 2.3 percent in FY22) and Vadodara (0.3 percent in FY23 from 0.4 percent in FY22) on the BSE.

For NSE, Kolkata’s share in cash segment turnover dipped to 4.2 percent in FY23 from 5 percent, followed by Hyderabad (from 2.7 percent to 2.5 percent), Bangalore (from 1.2 percent to 0.8 percent) and Kochi (from 0.5 percent to 0.4 percent).

Market Metrics

The market capitalisation of both BSE and NSE declined by 2 percent in 2022-23, while free float market capitalisation as a percentage of total market capitalisation of each exchange rose to 47 percent in 2022-23, as compared to 46 percent in 2021-22.

During 2022-23, trading activity in cash segment declined significantly at BSE and NSE, as compared to previous year, the report noted.

“The number of trades declined by more than 15 percent at both the exchanges, while quantity of shares traded fell by 17.5 percent at NSE and 16.5 percent at BSE, during the year,” it said.

Consequently, the average daily turnover (ADT) in 2022-23 declined by 20.0 percent to Rs 53,434 crore at NSE and 23.4 percent to Rs 4,132 crore at BSE as compared to the previous year.

During 2022-23, NSE accounted for 92.8 percent share in aggregate turnover of Rs 143.3 lakh crore (across all the exchanges) in the cash segment.