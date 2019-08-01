Delay in monsoon adds to auto industry's woes; smaller players outperform

Grappling with regulatory and policy issues, tepid demand, a slowing economy and a consolidated second-hand market, the Indian auto sector has now been hit by a delay in monsoon, worsening the sentiment, India Ratings and Research agency has said.

The Indian automobile industry, which is passing through one of its worst slumps, saw domestic sales drop by fell 12 percent year on year in June 2019, while passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 18 percent.

Smaller players, however, manged to dodge the the headwinds, expanding market share in the PV and two-wheeler segment in the June quarter . Hyundai Motor India gained 6 percent YoY led by strong sales of the new variant of its flagship model Creta.

Maruti Suzuki gained about 1 percent YTD (year-to-date) on a relatively lower decline in sales volume as compared with industry peers.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS gained 1 percent market share on robust sales of scooter model NTorq, while Suzuki benefitted from an increase in the sales of its Access model. Pulsar and Platina models helped Bajaj Auto gain 2 percent market share YoY.