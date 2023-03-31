 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Defence stocks take centre stage as series of order wins cheers investors

Dipti Sharma
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies settled 4-7 percent higher.

Defence stocks

Defence stocks took centre stage on March 31 with several of them rising sharply on the back of order wins.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies settled 4-7 percent higher.

Stock performance in the past 1 month and year

 