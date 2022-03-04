Defence stocks rise as Russia-Ukraine war seen pushing up defence budgets

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of defence companies rose on March 4 on the perception that escalating geopolitical tensions could push countries like India to beef up their defence spending in the coming years.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns across countries of further such escalations, especially in fraught geopolitical areas.

India for its part is considered to be in a geopolitical hotspot due to its border tensions with China in the north and fraught relationships with Pakistan in the west.

Overall, India’s military expenditure had seen a sharp rise to 2.88 percent of GDP in 2020 due to its escalating tensions with China. Prior to that, the military expenditure as a percentage of GDP had been on a downtrend since 2009.

In recent years, India has spent heavily on buying aircraft, artillery, and other defence equipment from various countries. The country is also looking to revamp its military arsenal given the heavy reliance on Soviet-era machinery especially in the air force.

That said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it the government’s primary objective to push towards indigenous production of military equipment. Recently, the government directed armed forces to review all capital acquisitions in progress and reduce or stop imports wherever possible.

Analysts have been bullish on the prospects of home-grown defence manufacturers such as Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics and others given that their order books are likely to swell in the coming years.

“The Indian government has been relentless in its drive to reduce defence imports while building up strategic capacity,” said brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a recent note.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.