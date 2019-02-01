Defence stocks rally after FM Goyal announces Rs 3 lakh crore Budget for FY20

Shares of defence companies soared in trade as the government announced a defence budget of Rs 3 lakh crore for FY20.

The likes of Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics, Walchandnagar Industries, Reliance Naval and Bharat Dynamics, among others, rose a little over 1 percent.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Defence Budget during his speech in the Parliament. Further, he said that more funds will be allocated if needed.

Brokerage house Karvy believes that stocks such as BEL, Astra Microwave Products and Premier Explosives are likely to be key beneficiaries of the Budget announcement.