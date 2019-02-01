App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Defence stocks rally after FM Goyal announces Rs 3 lakh crore Budget for FY20

The likes of Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics, Walchandnagar Industries, Reliance Naval and Bharat Dynamics, among others, rose a little over 1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of defence companies soared in trade as the government announced a defence budget of Rs 3 lakh crore for FY20.

The likes of Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics, Walchandnagar Industries, Reliance Naval and Bharat Dynamics, among others, rose a little over 1 percent.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Defence Budget during his speech in the Parliament. Further, he said that more funds will be allocated if needed.

Brokerage house Karvy believes that stocks such as BEL, Astra Microwave Products and Premier Explosives are likely to be key beneficiaries of the Budget announcement.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:57 am

#Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks #Market news

